Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th February

Vanguard

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud, to resign.

The Sun

Unidentified gunmen, have abducted an All Progressives Congress (APC) women leader in Delta State, identified simply as Margaret said to be a staunch supporter of the member representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the Senate, Mr. Ovie Omo-Agege.

Leadership

The Police Command in Enugu State says that election security arrangement still remained intact in the state in spite of postponement.

Daily Trust

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to resign following the Commission’s postponement of the 2019 general election at the 11th hour.

The Nation

Consequently, the Presidential and National Assembly elections will come up next Saturday, 23rd February 2019 while the governorship and state Assembly election will now hold on 9th March, 2019.

Tribune

The electorate in oil-rich Delta State, who had weathered all storms in preparation to exercise their franchise on Saturday, woke up disappointed on realising the exercise had been postponed.