Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st February

Vanguard

THE National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has called on stakeholders to provide adequate security for corps members in coming elections.

The Sun

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, speaks on burning issues that revolves around the electoral process ahead of the 2019 elections.

Daily Times

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the Appeal Court ruling on the suspended Justice Onnoghen has vindicated President Muhammadu Buhari. Onnoghen was suspended from office a fortnight ago for not properly declaring his assets before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Leadership

Wife of the former vice president and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Titi Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed that her husband, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, wants to be president to move Nigeria forward and not for the wealth of the country.

The Nation

LITERARY giant Prof Wole Soyinka yesterday described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as same side of a coin.

Daily Trust

A chieftain of the opposition PDP in the FCT, Mr. Tanko Kura, has said the party will not allow the ruling APC to take it unawares again during the March 2, 2019, area councils’ elections.

Tribune

Supporters of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), engaged themselves in a violent clash that left no fewer than 10 people injured.