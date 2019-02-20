Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th February

Vanguard

PDP not planning to win election through legitimate votes — Oshiomhole

Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not ready to win elections through legitimate votes, but through illegally procured votes and thuggery.

Daily Sun

Elections: Postponement countered planned rigging -Abdullahi

 Chairman, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has said that the postponement of last Saturday’s elections was a good decision taken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to arrest the planned rigging by some incumbents.

ThisDay

Atiku Alleges Plan to Postpone Elections in Borno, Adamawa, Kaduna

The Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that there are plans to postpone elections in Borno, Adamawa and Kaduna in a bid to give the ruling All Progressives Congress more time to perfect its alleged rigging plan whenever  elections are held in those three states.

Guardian

Death toll in Kaduna killing rises to 130 as police arrests 11 suspects

Kaduna state governor Nasir El- Rufai on Tuesday said about 130 persons died in Kajuru villages attack and not 60 as he previously announced. El-Rufai on Friday, February 15 said “just yesterday, I got a report of the killing of about 66 Fulani at Maro in Kajuru Local Government.”

Daily Times

Gov Akeredolu set to ‘ruin’ APC, Buhari chances at polls’

Following the postponement of the February 16th Presidential and National Assembly Elections which was rescheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for this Saturday, 23rd February as regards logistics failure on the part of the electoral body, the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to approach the elections with a more divided house. The latest crisis rocking the party is the current allegation by the leaders and elders of the party in Akoko North West local government area of the state on the alleged anti-party activities by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as regards his support for the candidates of Action Alliance, AA in the state as well as the funding of the party at the detriment of his party, APC and the candidates contesting underneath. In a statement signed by

Daily Trust

We’ve achieved 95 % configuration of Smart Card Readers — INEC Chairman

The Independent National Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said it has achieved 95 per cent configuration of the Smart Card Readers to be deployed for the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

Leadership

Polls Shift Puts INEC Integrity In Doubt – PRP

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Tuesday, said polls shift by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) puts the commission’s integrity and capacity to deliver free and fair election in doubt.

Tribune

Elections: We’ll Ensure Maximum Protection Of Electoral Materials, AIG Of Police Assures 

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone Eleven, Leye Oyebade, has said that the police are going to provide security for election materials and the electoral officers to ensure maximum protection in preparation for the elections taking place on February 23 and March 9.

The Nation

2019: Over 10m PVCs collected so far – INEC

Over 10 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have so far been collected, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) has said.

