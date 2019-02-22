Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd February

Vanguard

Police Commissioner faults el-Rufai on Adara killings

Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ahmad, has picked holes in the figures given by Governor Nasir el-Rufai on the number of people killed in the crisis in Adara, Kajuru Local Government Area of the state, saying the governor pre-empted Police investigations.

The Sun

Ogun guber: Accord Party denies adopting Isiaka as candidate

Barely 48 hours after the Accord Party’s (AP) Chairman in Ogun State, Isiaka Amusa, announced the party’s endorsement of the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gboyega Isiaka, a faction of the party, yesterday, distanced itself from the purported adoption of Isiaka.

Daily Times

Court refuses to reopen sacked Senator Aidoko case

A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a suit seeking to reopen the case of  Senator Attai Aidoko (Kogi East) almost a year after the Supreme Court had  sacked him from the National Assembly.

Leadership

NASS Election In Rivers May Be Repeated – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has expressed the hope that the February 23, 2019 National Assembly elections may be repeated in the state if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fails

Daily Trust

Osinbajo says propaganda against Buhari absurd, untrue

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described as absurd, the lies, propaganda and accusations against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nation

Kaduna killings: We don’t know casualty figure yet – CP

48 hours after Governor Nasir El-Rufai put the figure at 130, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdulrahman has said that the casualty figures of Kajuru killings is yet to be ascertained.

Tribune

Lagos Chief Imam Calls For Peaceful Elections

The Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaiman Abu-Nolla, has called on Nigerians to stand in unity and participate in the coming elections without perpetrating any form of violence.

 

 

Tags

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today

You may also like

Did You Miss Buhari’s Broadcast??? Here Is The Full Text

See What Buhari Said After 12 Presidential Candidates Declared Their Support For Him With Less Than 48 Hours To The Presidential Election(Photo)

We Need Callum Hudson When We Clash With Manchester City On Sunday – Fans

”Ozil is the soul of the midfield, anytime he plays he brings out the best of Iwobi. I love this man” – See How Fans Are Reacting To Arsenal’s First Ever Come Back In A Continental Competition For The First Time In 10 Years

”If you want to be made useless in life join APC” – Nigerians Say As They Roast Desmond Elliot For Commissioning A Toilet Project

EFCC to storm my house in search of Atiku’s election money – Fayose cries out

Amaechi went into shock and was placed on drip all night when Buhari picked Osinbajo as running mate in 2019

Less Than 2 Days To The Presidential Election, PDP loses Another Bigwig To APC

#NigeriaDecides: I see no reason to resign – INEC Chairman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *