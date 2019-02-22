Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd February

Vanguard

Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ahmad, has picked holes in the figures given by Governor Nasir el-Rufai on the number of people killed in the crisis in Adara, Kajuru Local Government Area of the state, saying the governor pre-empted Police investigations.

The Sun

Barely 48 hours after the Accord Party’s (AP) Chairman in Ogun State, Isiaka Amusa, announced the party’s endorsement of the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gboyega Isiaka, a faction of the party, yesterday, distanced itself from the purported adoption of Isiaka.

Daily Times

A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a suit seeking to reopen the case of Senator Attai Aidoko (Kogi East) almost a year after the Supreme Court had sacked him from the National Assembly.

Leadership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has expressed the hope that the February 23, 2019 National Assembly elections may be repeated in the state if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fails

Daily Trust

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described as absurd, the lies, propaganda and accusations against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nation

48 hours after Governor Nasir El-Rufai put the figure at 130, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdulrahman has said that the casualty figures of Kajuru killings is yet to be ascertained.

Tribune

The Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaiman Abu-Nolla, has called on Nigerians to stand in unity and participate in the coming elections without perpetrating any form of violence.