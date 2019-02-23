Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd February

Vanguard
Assassination attempt : Wike berates Amaechi for defending Nigerian Army
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that the unsolicited defence of the killer General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi may not be unconnected to amorous links to the wives of officers.
The Sun
APC Benue lawmaker completes switch to PDP
A lawmaker in Benue, Mr Joseph Boko, representing Kwande West state constituency, who completed his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at a grand rally in Adikpo, on Thursday said he would work for the party’s victory at the polls.
Daily Times
Elections: IG-P Warns Officers To Remain Apolitical, Non-Partisan
The acting Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has warned officers deployed for Saturday`s Presidential and National Assembly elections to remain apolitical and nonpartisan.
Leadership
I’m Scared By The Thought Of Failure – Bakut
My name is Augustina Kuyet Bakut a native of Kaduna State, Zango-Kataf local government area. I am an Atyap by tribe. I was born to the family of Engr. Damina Bakut and Mrs. Florence Bakut on 2nd August, 1990 at Gusau, Sokoto State
Daily Trust
Buhari describes Islamization allegation wicked, deceptive, ungodly
President Muhammadu Buhari described as wicked, dangerous, deceptive and ungodly the allegations that his administration has an agenda to impose Islam on Nigeria.
The Nation
‘INEC chairman should stop doing Wike’s bidding on Rivers APC candidacy’
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South zone, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has asked the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to stop doing the bidding of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Rivers APC candidacy for this year’s general elections
Tribune
INEC Accepts Zamfara APC Candidates For NASS, State Elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restored the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the ballot for National Assembly, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Zamfara.