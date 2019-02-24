Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th February

Vanguard

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo lost his polling unit in Victoria Garden City to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP.

The Sun

Former Plateau State Governor and Nigeria’s ex-Ambassador to Kenya, Ambassador Fidelis Tapgun, said it was difficult for him to identify the logo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) due to the large number of parties on the ballot paper.

Daily Times

PDP Kwali chairmanship candidate says poll may extend into night

Ibrahim Daniel, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship candidate for the forthcoming March 9, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, has expressed fear that the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections might extend into the night.

Leadership

The 16 Brigade of Nigerian Army in Yenagoa has arrested 15 armed thugs during the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

The Nation

Collation of the results for Saturday’s election is yet to commence in Imo State, raising suspicions of possible manipulation of figures.

Tribune

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for nationwide security alert as it alleged that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently recruiting armed thugs and miscreants to attack ward and local government collation centres.