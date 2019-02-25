Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th February

Vanguard
Nasarawa Youths beat ex-council boss comatose over ballot box snatching
It’s a lie, attempt to smear my image, he responds as thugs invade Police barracks, destroy election materials
The Sun
Why I want to be first Kano female lawmaker –Zainab
Zainab Sulaiman Umar, 26, is a one time Student Union Government (SUG) Vice President of Bayero University, Kano.
Leadership
NEWSFayemi Sympathises With Victims Of Election Violence
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has sympathised with families of victims of Saturday election violence as reported in some parts of the country
Daily Trust
PDP, APC clash over presidential polls
The PDP and APC yesterday attacked each other over the yet to be announced presidential result.
The Nation
128 arrested for electoral offences
The police are holding 128 persons for electoral offences during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.
Tribune
Lagos: PDP Reps Candidate Storms Collation Centre In Protest, Denounces Results
There was drama at Ikeja Local Government, the Collation Centre for Lagos West Senatorial District when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for House of Representatives, Hon. Kunle Okunola, stormed the centre in annoyance.