Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th February

Vanguard

It’s a lie, attempt to smear my image, he responds as thugs invade Police barracks, destroy election materials

The Sun

Zainab Sulaiman Umar, 26, is a one time Student Union Government (SUG) Vice President of Bayero University, Kano.

Leadership

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has sympathised with families of victims of Saturday election violence as reported in some parts of the country

Daily Trust

The PDP and APC yesterday attacked each other over the yet to be announced presidential result.

The Nation

The police are holding 128 persons for electoral offences during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

Tribune

There was drama at Ikeja Local Government, the Collation Centre for Lagos West Senatorial District when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for House of Representatives, Hon. Kunle Okunola, stormed the centre in annoyance.