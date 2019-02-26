Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th February

Vanguard
INEC cancels 54,668 votes in Ebonyi over card reader – Collation Officer
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Ebonyi State Collation Officer, Prof. Chukwuemeka Eze, on Tuesday in Abuja said that 54,668 votes were cancelled in the state due to card readers related issues.
Thisday
Atiku Wins in Benue
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has emerged winner of the presidential election in Benue State.
The Sun
Presidential election: APC demands cancellation of Idemili North, South LGs results
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for cancellation of Saturday’s presidential election in two local governments in Anambra State, over alleged breach of Electoral Act.
Daily Times
APC hopeful of Buhari’s victory, as controversy trails alleged adoption of DCP in Bayelsa
The leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and the APC Presidential elections State Returning Officer in Bayelsa state, Chief Timipre Sylva, said President Buhari will not lose the ongoing collation of the just concluded presidential elections in the country.
Daily Trust
APC snatches Kaduna central senatorial seat from Shehu Sani
The All Progressive Congress (APC)’s senatorial candidate in the 2019 National Assembly election, Mallam Uba Sani has defeated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Lawal Adam Usman and People Redemption Party (PRP)’s Comrade Shehu Sani for the Kaduna Central Senatorial seat.
Leadership
Presidential Poll: Buhari Defeat Atiku In Borno With 836,496 Votes
President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 836,496 votes to beat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 71,788 votes in Borno, in Saturday’s presidential election.
The Nation
Breaking: INEC declares Imo North Senatorial election inconclusive
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared the Imo North Senatorial election inconclusive.
Tribune
Results Collation: APC Tells Media, Observers Not To Be Deceived By PDP
THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised the international media and observers not to allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) `take them for a ride’ as regards to the process of the collation of results of the presidential and national assembly elections.