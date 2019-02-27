Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th February

Vanguard

The two arms of the National Assembly—Senate and House of Representatives— yesterday adjourned till March 12 due to their inability to form a quorum.

The Sun

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked Nigerians for re-electing him into office for another four years.

Daily Times

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Imo State, Hon. Gerald Ironna has accused the state Governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha of trying to force himself in the senate (Red Chamber) against the will of the people.

Leadership

At exactly 4.39am today, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2019 presidential election held last Saturday.

Daily Trust

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, failed in its bid to stop the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC

The Nation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the result of the Presidential election.

Tribune

The chairman Senate Committe on Culture and Tourism, Senator Fatimat Raji-Rasaki says her conviction in the potency of tourism as a vibrant alternative source of revenue actuated her motion in the Senate calling for the demerging of the Ministry for Culture and Tourism from the Ministry of Information and national Orientation.