Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th February

Vanguard
Senate, Reps adjourn for lack of quorum to March 12
The two arms of the National Assembly—Senate and House of Representatives— yesterday adjourned till March 12 due to their inability to form a quorum.
The Sun
Thank you for re-electing me, Buhari tells Nigerians
President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked Nigerians for re-electing him into office for another four years.
Daily Times
PDP chieftain slams Gov Okorocha over violence
The Deputy Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Imo State, Hon. Gerald Ironna has accused the state Governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha of trying to force himself in the senate (Red Chamber) against the will of the people.
Leadership
President Muhammadu Buhari Wins Second Term
At exactly 4.39am today, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2019 presidential election held last Saturday.
Daily Trust
Presidential Poll: PDP rejects results, fails to stop Buhari’s declaration
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, failed in its bid to stop the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC
The Nation
Breaking: PDP rejects presidential result, considers legal action
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the result of the Presidential election.
Tribune
Why I Moved Motion For Demerging Of Culture And Tourism Ministry —Senator Raji Rasaki
The chairman Senate Committe on Culture and Tourism, Senator Fatimat Raji-Rasaki says her conviction in the potency of tourism as a vibrant alternative source of revenue actuated her motion in the Senate calling for the demerging of the Ministry for Culture and Tourism from the Ministry of Information and national Orientation.