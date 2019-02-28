Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th February

Vanguard
Rampaging APC youths destroy Ortom, PDP billboards in Benue
Youths suspected to be members of All Progressives Congress, yesterday, went on rampage in Makurdi town, destroying Governor Samuel Ortom’s and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, campaign billboards.
Thisday
Kalu Urges Nigerians to Accept Buhari’s Victory
A former Governor of Abia State and senator-elect, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliations, to accept the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in last week’s presidential election, and also urged Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, to congratulate the president for his victory.
The Sun
Buhari’s victory’ll make Igbo presidency reality in 2023 –Igbo World Union
The Igbo World Union (IWU), a pan Igbo socio-cultural group has declared that the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari, in the just concluded general election has brought the emergence of president of Igbo extraction closer to South East.
Daily Times
Oshiomhole mocks Saraki, says ‘no more dynast
Following the defeat of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in both Presidential and National Assembly especially in Kwara State, the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has cajoled the Senate President, Bukola Saraki for his failure to win his bid to the senate.
Leadership
PMB’s Victory, Proof APC Has Not Disappointed Nigerians – Osinkolu
The director general, Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation in Ekiti State, Dr Olusegun Osinkolu has said that the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the presidential poll further attests to the fact that Nigerians appreciate the landmark achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government in the last four years.
Daily Trust
Why I couldn’t deliver 5m votes to Buhari – Ganduje
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, yesterday, said he couldn’t deliver five million votes to President Muhammadu Buhari because of low turnout during Saturday’s presidential election.
The Nation
Three feared killed, policemen injured in Lagos clash
Three persons were yesterday feared killed and many others, including policemen, injured after violence broke out at Alaba Rago in Lagos State.
Tribune
Election Results: Nigerians Must Repudiate Violence
IT is with huge excitement that Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999. The military had governed the people for long after sacking the the 1st and 2nd Republics in 1966 and 1983 respectively; the excitement that greeted the inauguration of the 4th Republic was expected.