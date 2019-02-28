Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th February

Vanguard

Rampaging APC youths destroy Ortom, PDP billboards in Benue

Youths suspected to be members of All Progressives Congress, yesterday, went on rampage in Makurdi town, destroying Governor Samuel Ortom’s and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, campaign billboards.

Thisday

Kalu Urges Nigerians to Accept Buhari’s Victory

A former Governor of Abia State and senator-elect, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliations, to accept the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in last week’s presidential election, and also urged Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, to congratulate the president for his victory.

The Sun

Buhari’s victory’ll make Igbo presidency reality in 2023 –Igbo World Union

The Igbo World Union (IWU), a pan Igbo socio-cultural group has declared that the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari, in the just concluded general election has brought the emergence of president of Igbo extraction closer to South East.

Daily Times

Oshiomhole mocks Saraki, says ‘no more dynast

Following the defeat of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in both Presidential and National Assembly especially in Kwara State, the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has cajoled the Senate President, Bukola Saraki for his failure to win his bid to the senate.

Leadership

PMB’s Victory, Proof APC Has Not Disappointed Nigerians – Osinkolu

The director general,  Buhari/Osinbajo  Campaign Organisation in Ekiti State, Dr Olusegun Osinkolu has said that the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the presidential poll further attests to the fact that Nigerians appreciate  the landmark achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government in the last four years.

Daily Trust

Why I couldn’t deliver 5m votes to Buhari – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, yesterday, said he couldn’t deliver five million votes to President Muhammadu Buhari because of low turnout during Saturday’s presidential election.

The Nation

Three feared killed, policemen injured in Lagos clash

Three persons were yesterday feared killed and many others, including policemen, injured after violence broke out at Alaba Rago in Lagos State.

Tribune

Election Results: Nigerians Must Repudiate Violence

IT is with huge excitement that Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999. The military had governed the people for long after sacking the the 1st and 2nd Republics in 1966 and 1983 respectively; the excitement that greeted the inauguration of the 4th Republic was expected.

 

