Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2ist February

Vanguard

The Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro Campaign Organization has urged Nigerians especially members of his constituency to come out en masse to vote for candidates contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Sun

Lumumba Dah-Adeh is the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) former members of the House of Representatives.

Daily Times

An applicant, and holder of the Higher National Diploma (HND) programme, Samson Adeosun has been reportedly killed on Tuesday night in an attack on the campaign train of Mr Lola Ashiru, the Kwara South Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Leadership

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described as absurd, the lies, propaganda and accusations against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Daily Trust

Social Democratic Party (SDP) has called on its members and other electorate to vote en masse on Saturday for its adopted presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Nation

Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested three persons with stolen card readers.

Tribune

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, on Wednesday, explained that his decision to vie for the senate was in yielding to arguments by several people that he shouldn’t be selfish with his political network, experience and qualification garnered over the years.