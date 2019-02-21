Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2ist February

Vanguard
Obanikoro urges constituents to vote for APC candidates
The Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro Campaign Organization has urged Nigerians especially members of his constituency to come out en masse to vote for candidates contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.
The Sun
We are confident Buhari, Lalong’ll win Plateau, says Dah-Adeh
Lumumba Dah-Adeh is the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) former members of the House of Representatives.
Daily Times
Applicant killed, many injured as hoodlums attack APC campaign train in Kwara
An applicant, and holder of the Higher National Diploma (HND) programme, Samson Adeosun has been reportedly killed on Tuesday night in an attack on the campaign train of Mr Lola Ashiru, the Kwara South Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Leadership
Propaganda Against PMB Absurd, Untrue – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described as absurd, the lies, propaganda and accusations against President Muhammadu Buhari.
Daily Trust
SDP faction urges members, Nigerians to vote for Atiku
Social Democratic Party (SDP) has called on its members and other electorate to vote en masse on Saturday for its adopted presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The Nation
Breaking: Police arrest three persons with card readers in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested three persons with stolen card readers.
Tribune
I Never Wanted To Vie For Senate Again Until… ― Ajimobi
Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, on Wednesday, explained that his decision to vie for the senate was in yielding to arguments by several people that he shouldn’t be selfish with his political network, experience and qualification garnered over the years.