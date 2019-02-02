Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd February

Vanguard

Uncertainty currently pervades the Lagos House, Office of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and State House of Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, following move by lawmakers to impeach the governor over alleged infractions and due process regarding both the 2018 budgetary provisions and the 2019 Appropriation Bill which is yet to be approved.

The Sun

SecretaryGeneral of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uche Okwukwu has faulted the recent endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by the leadership of the apex-Igbo group, describing it as a nullity because it did not follow the due process.

Daily Times

The planned arraignment of the sacked Director General (DG) of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayodele Oke, and his wife, Folashade, could not hold on Friday at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Leadership

Senator Florence Ita Giwa, our woman of substance for this week is popularly called ‘Mama Bakassi’ because of her uncommon commitment to the welfare of the people of Bakassi

Daily Trust

Ahead of the completion of the Lagos-Abeokuta section of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail, the Federal Government has declared free train ride for residents of the area for two months.

The Nation

There is no controversy concerning the fact that water is one of the main features of Lagos State. This accounts for why it is regarded in many circles as the state of aquatic splendour.

Tribune

Perhaps ahead of the February 16 presidential elections, gunboats, said to number about 20, have been deployed to parts of inflammable Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.