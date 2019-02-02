Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd February

Vanguard

2019: Why Buhari, APC govt must continue by Dolapo Osinbajo 

IBADAN – WIFE of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo has explained the reason President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s administration must continue, just as she said that the only avenue for the country to develop further lies with the ruling All Progressives Congress APC (APC) government.

ThisDay

NBA: Courts Boycott over Onnoghen to Uphold Rule of Law

The decision of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to embark on a two-day boycott of the nation’s courts and its call on the federal government to stop its purported removal and trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter S N Onnoghen, was underpinned by the imperative of upholding the rule of law in the country and not based on any partisan or parochial premises.

The Sun

Elections: UN urges Nigerians to reject undemocratic voices

The UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) says 35,000 Nigerian seeking refuge in Cameroon are safe. The UN refugee agency said the estimated 35,000 Nigerians had fled across the north-eastern border into Cameroon in the last two weeks of January.

Daily Times

Nuhu Ribadu says nothing wrong in 2 Niger Republic Govs attending Buhari’s Kano rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council field operations Director, Alhaji Nuhu Ribadu has said that the two Nigerien Republic Governors who attended President Muhammadu Buhari’s Kano rally did nothing wrong. Alhaji Ribadu said the two Nigerien Republic Governors live in a free world, therefore enjoy the constitutional right of free movement, especially as Nigeria has protocol/agreement that allows entry to the country without visa for people from West Africa.

Daily Trust

Benue APC suspends campaign over hoodlum attack

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday in Makurdi, alleged that hoodlums attacked and disrupted its campaign rally in Gbajimba, the headquarters of Guma Local Government Area, which is also Governor Samuel Ortom’s home base.

Leadership

Campaigns Like No Other: It’s Either APC Or PDP!

In about two weeks from today, Nigerians will troop out to cast their votes in the presidential poll that is expected to be a fierce battle between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Taking into consideration the many weeks of campaigns ahead of the polls, the nature of campaign has been uninspiring and devoid of a perspective capable of advancing our nation. Unlike in the First and Second Republic when campaigns afforded the platform for politicians to unveil their vision and programmes for the country, the current campaigns by both the APC and PDP are far from what is expected of them.

The Nation

Again, FG, ASUU fail to reach agreement… to meet Thursday

For the ninth time in about three months, the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), again, on Friday, failed to reach a compromise on ending the three months old strike by the university lecturers.

Tribune

We Are Worried About Democracy In Nigeria —U.S.

THE U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Syminton, on Friday, said his country had concern for a peaceful and prosperous democratic Nigeria. Syminton stated this when he visited the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, in Abuja.

Tags

You may also like

On attendance of two governors from Niger republic at Buhari’s Kano rally, Presidency says no law broken, pdp only jealous

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd February

Breaking!!! Seun Kuti Scheduled To Perform At 2019 Grammy Awards

‘The Fire That Was Meant To Destroy Me, Made Me’ – Toke Makinwa Says As She Step Out Looking Gorgeous In A Rare Pictue (Picture)

Just In: Pdp’s campaign DG dumps party for apc, barely two weeks to presidential election

Sexy Picture Of Tonto Dikeh Appearing Unclad In A Bath Tub(Picture)

2019: Atiku will win narrowly – The Economist restates

Former BBNaija House Mate, Alex Unusual, Not Only Stun In A Rare Picture, She Also Share Amazing Story About Her Journey(Picture)

Those questioning Buhari’s fitness need psychiatric evaluation – Keyamo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *