Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd February

Vanguard
2019: Why Buhari, APC govt must continue by Dolapo Osinbajo
IBADAN – WIFE of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo has explained the reason President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s administration must continue, just as she said that the only avenue for the country to develop further lies with the ruling All Progressives Congress APC (APC) government.
ThisDay
NBA: Courts Boycott over Onnoghen to Uphold Rule of Law
The decision of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to embark on a two-day boycott of the nation’s courts and its call on the federal government to stop its purported removal and trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter S N Onnoghen, was underpinned by the imperative of upholding the rule of law in the country and not based on any partisan or parochial premises.
The Sun
Elections: UN urges Nigerians to reject undemocratic voices
Nuhu Ribadu says nothing wrong in 2 Niger Republic Govs attending Buhari’s Kano rally
Daily Trust
Benue APC suspends campaign over hoodlum attack
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday in Makurdi, alleged that hoodlums attacked and disrupted its campaign rally in Gbajimba, the headquarters of Guma Local Government Area, which is also Governor Samuel Ortom’s home base.