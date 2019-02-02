Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd February

Vanguard

IBADAN – WIFE of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo has explained the reason President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s administration must continue, just as she said that the only avenue for the country to develop further lies with the ruling All Progressives Congress APC (APC) government.

ThisDay

The decision of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to embark on a two-day boycott of the nation’s courts and its call on the federal government to stop its purported removal and trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter S N Onnoghen, was underpinned by the imperative of upholding the rule of law in the country and not based on any partisan or parochial premises.

The Sun

The UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) says 35,000 Nigerian seeking refuge in Cameroon are safe. The UN refugee agency said the estimated 35,000 Nigerians had fled across the north-eastern border into Cameroon in the last two weeks of January. Daily Times

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council field operations Director, Alhaji Nuhu Ribadu has said that the two Nigerien Republic Governors who attended President Muhammadu Buhari’s Kano rally did nothing wrong. Alhaji Ribadu said the two Nigerien Republic Governors live in a free world, therefore enjoy the constitutional right of free movement, especially as Nigeria has protocol/agreement that allows entry to the country without visa for people from West Africa.

Daily Trust

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday in Makurdi, alleged that hoodlums attacked and disrupted its campaign rally in Gbajimba, the headquarters of Guma Local Government Area, which is also Governor Samuel Ortom’s home base.

Leadership