Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd February

Vanguard
Dokubo: How Buhari kept promise to N-Delta
On May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari, in his inaugural speech, said, “The government intends to invest heavily in the Niger Delta projects and programmes currently in place. I call on the leadership and people in the area to cooperate with the state and federal governments in the rehabilitation programmes which will be streamlined and made more effective”.
Guardian
Tribune
Onnoghen: Political Solution Collapses•Suspended CJN Insists On Full Trial
The firm resolve of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, to see his judicial ordeal through has led to the collapse of the political solution worked out by certain interests in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the judiciary, to save him the embarrassment of being arraigned tomorrow at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Sunday Tribune has reliably learnt.
The Nation
Looters will not go unpunished, Osinbajo
Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has declared that looters of the country’s treasury would not go unpunished. Speaking to a mammoth crowd at a rally in Ward 8 Ikpoba-okha local government area of Edo state, he said the All Progressives Congress (APC) under President Mohammadu Buhari has achieved a lot since 2015.
Daily Trust
Insecurity may influence presidential election outcome in Zamfara
Analysts are predicting that the precarious security situation bedevilling Zamfara State might influence the outcome of the forthcoming elections.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been the ruling party in Zamfara State since the merger of different political parties was consolidated ahead of the 2015 general elections.
The Sun
Senate: Why Saraki aborted planned emergency plenary
Daily Times
2019: PDP accuses Buhari of importing foreign nationals to influence poll
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) of allegedly importing foreign nationals into the country to influence the elections. National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus stated this at the Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, venue of the party’s presidential campaign flag-off in the state.