Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd February

Tribune

The firm resolve of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, to see his judicial ordeal through has led to the collapse of the political solution worked out by certain interests in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the judiciary, to save him the embarrassment of being arraigned tomorrow at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Sunday Tribune has reliably learnt.

The Nation

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has declared that looters of the country’s treasury would not go unpunished. Speaking to a mammoth crowd at a rally in Ward 8 Ikpoba-okha local government area of Edo state, he said the All Progressives Congress (APC) under President Mohammadu Buhari has achieved a lot since 2015.

Daily Trust

Insecurity may influence presidential election outcome in Zamfara

Analysts are predicting that the precarious security situation bedevilling Zamfara State might influence the outcome of the forthcoming elections.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been the ruling party in Zamfara State since the merger of different political parties was consolidated ahead of the 2015 general elections.

The Sun

He didn’t see it coming. Like a trap, he almost met his waterloo, but for the intervention of some senators who immediately intervened and saved his seat. When the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, hurriedly summoned senators to Abuja penultimate Saturday, ahead of an emergency plenary last Tuesday, he must have miscalculated.

Daily Times

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) of allegedly importing foreign nationals into the country to influence the elections. National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus stated this at the Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, venue of the party’s presidential campaign flag-off in the state.

ThisDay