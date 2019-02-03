Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd February

Vanguard

Dokubo: How Buhari kept promise to N-Delta 

On May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari, in his inaugural speech, said, “The government intends to invest heavily in the Niger Delta   projects and programmes currently in place. I call on the leadership and people in the area to cooperate with the state and federal governments in the rehabilitation programmes which will be streamlined and made more effective”.

Guardian

Presidency, APC leaders warn against move to impeach Ambode

The Lagos State House of Assembly may have ‘chickened out’ of the plan to impeach Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, following public outcry and condemnation of the move by Nigerians.

Tribune

Onnoghen: Political Solution Collapses•Suspended CJN Insists On Full Trial

The firm resolve of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, to see his judicial ordeal through has led to the collapse of the political solution worked out by certain interests in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the judiciary, to save him the embarrassment of being arraigned tomorrow at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Sunday Tribune has reliably learnt.

The Nation

Looters will not go unpunished, Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has declared that looters of the country’s treasury would not go unpunished. Speaking to a mammoth crowd at a rally in Ward 8 Ikpoba-okha local government area of Edo state, he said the All Progressives Congress (APC) under President Mohammadu Buhari has achieved a lot since 2015.

Daily Trust

Insecurity may influence presidential election outcome in Zamfara

Analysts are predicting that the precarious security situation bedevilling Zamfara State might influence the outcome of the forthcoming elections.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been the ruling party in Zamfara State since the merger of different political parties was consolidated ahead of the 2015 general elections.

The Sun

Senate: Why Saraki aborted planned emergency plenary

He didn’t see it coming. Like a trap, he almost met his waterloo, but for the intervention of some senators who immediately intervened and saved his seat. When the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, hurriedly summoned senators to Abuja penultimate Saturday, ahead of an emergency plenary last Tuesday, he must have miscalculated.

Daily Times

2019: PDP accuses Buhari of importing foreign nationals to influence poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) of allegedly importing foreign nationals into the country to influence the elections. National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus stated this at the Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, venue of the party’s presidential campaign flag-off in the state.

ThisDay

Helicopter Crash: Shock, Relief as Osinbajo, Others Survive

The nation was saved a national tragedy yesterday, when the helicopter the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was travelling in crash landed in Kabba, Kogi State. There was a however a big relief when the Vice President and his delegation emerged unhurt to a frenzy of joy.

