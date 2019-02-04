Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th February

Vanguard

SECURITY agencies and authorities have commence investigations into the violence that marred a campaign of the All Progressives Congress ,APC, in Tungbobiri community in Sagbama Local Government Area.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that the international community has not turned its back on President Muhammadu Buhari. He spoke exclusively with Daily Sun in Abuja against insinuations that the president no longer enjoys a cosy relationship with the international community due to happenings in the country.

The Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal may have established a pattern with the the lone witness summoned by the 2nd Respondent, All Progressive Congress (APC) unwittingly indicting the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the party for altering election results sheets.

Leaders of thought across geo-political zones in the country rose from a meeting in Abuja on Sunday to endorse Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as most preferable for candidate in the February 16 Presidential election. The socio- cultural groups – Ohaneze Ndigbo (South East), Middle Belts Forum (North Central), Afenifere (South West), Pan Niger Delta Forum (South South) and Northern Elders Forum (NEF) under the umbrella of the Summit of the Forum of Nigerian Elders and Leaders at the end of its …

The Presidency on Sunday night described as irrelevant the reported endorsement of the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the Feb. 16 general elections by some socio-cultural groups in the country.

