Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th February

Vanguard

Police begins probe of violence that marred APC campaign rally in Bayelsa

SECURITY agencies and authorities have commence investigations into the violence that marred a campaign of the All Progressives Congress ,APC, in Tungbobiri community in Sagbama Local Government Area.

Sun

Presidential election : International community not against Buhari – Onyeama

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that the international community has not turned its back on President Muhammadu Buhari. He spoke exclusively with Daily Sun in Abuja against insinuations that the president no longer enjoys a cosy relationship with the international community due to happenings in the country.

ThisDay

Witness Controverts INEC, APC at Osun Governorship Tribunal

The Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal may have established a pattern with the the lone witness summoned by the 2nd Respondent, All Progressive Congress (APC) unwittingly indicting the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the party for altering election results sheets.

Daily Times

Feb 16 poll: Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, PANDEF, NEF endorse Atiku 

Leaders of thought across geo-political zones in the country rose from a meeting in Abuja on Sunday to endorse Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as most preferable for candidate in the February 16 Presidential election. The socio- cultural groups – Ohaneze Ndigbo (South East), Middle Belts Forum (North Central), Afenifere (South West), Pan Niger Delta Forum (South South) and Northern Elders Forum (NEF) under the umbrella of the Summit of the Forum of Nigerian Elders and Leaders at the end of its …

Daily Trust

Presidency to Atiku Abubakar: Your defeat inevitable in spite endorsement by groups

The Presidency on Sunday night described as irrelevant the reported endorsement of the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the Feb. 16 general elections by some socio-cultural groups in the country.

Leadership

Osinbajo To Flag Off Lagos-Abeokuta Rail This Week

The vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, would flag-off the newly – constructed standard gauge Lagos-Abeokuta rail line this week. The rail line, which is part of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project has been nearly completed and due for flag off this week.

 Tribune

Court Asked To Disqualify Wike From Contesting Over Alleged Certificate Forgery

The Federal High Court, Abuja has been asked to disqualify Governor of Nyesom Wike of Rivers State from contesting the state governorship election having allegedly forged the certificate of birth he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for his clearance.

The Nation

Gang-up against Buhari won’t stand, says Presidency

THOSE ganging up against President Muhammadu Buhari are wasting their time, his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity Garba Shehu said yesterday.

‘Atiku not a Nigerian’ – Reactions trail Nnamdi Kanu’s latest revelation

‘Mr. “Integrity”, The Anti Corruption Messiah, Just Raised The Hand Of Ganduje of Kano, A Man Caught On Camera Collecting Bribes.’ – Nigerians React As Buhari Endorsed Ganjure’s Candidacy

3 interesting points Atiku made during the town hall meeting hosted by Kadaria Ahmed

Aba Residents Ignored IPOB’s Call To Stay At Home , Troupe Out In Mass To Receive Buhari (Pictures)

If I had any skeleton in my cupboard, Federal government would have silenced me – Saraki

Couple name their new born twins Atiku and Wike in Rivers state

Actor Kalu Ikeagwu and wife so excited as they welcome a baby boy (Photo)

Davido advertises for Chioma’s ‘Chef Chi Cooking Show’

Nnamdi Kanu reacts to the suspension of CJN Walter Onnoghen by Buhari, tells his Biafra family what next to do

