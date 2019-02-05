Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th February

Vanguard

Chief Great Ogboru, Delta State All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate, yesterday, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s greatest mistake that would lead to his defeat at the polls was to allow Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan to leave Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Thisday

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) yesterday adjourned till February 13, the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, insisting that the embattled CJN must appear for trial on the new date.

The Sun

Bishop Taiwo Akinola, Presiding Bishop of Rhema Christian Church (RCC&T) World-Wide, has urged Nigerians to rather vote for credible candidates who have merits irrespective of their political affiliations.

Daily Times

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed how the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, prayed for him a night before the Saturday Helicopter crash in Kabba, Kogi State.

Leadership

The Legal Defence Centre recently inaugurated by Governor Udom Emmanuel Campaign Organisation, Divine Mandate, in Akwa Ibom State has dragged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the state commissioner of police and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to court over an alleged plot by the opposition to arrest and detain the Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Onofiok Luke and other prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Daily Trust

The police yesterday arraigned four men in a Wuse Zone 6 magistrates’ court, Abuja, over threat to kidnap a resident of Jikwoyi, an Abuja suburb.

The Nation

The Southwest Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Olusola Oke, yesterday urged residents of Ondo and Ekiti states to come out massively to receive President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC leaders today.

Tribune

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) Oyo State Chapter has described the absence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Yoruba organised debate for the State gubernatorial candidates last Friday as a manifestation of the candidate’s sheer incompetence, incapability and lack of programmes to move the state forward.