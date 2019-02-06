Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th February

Vanguard
Only those who don’t wish Nigeria well still support APC —Obi
Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday, in Awka, Anambra State, said “only those who do not wish Nigeria well are still supporting the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.”
The Sun
Atiku promises to complete Mambilla Dam, if elected
Nigeria’s former vice president and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to complete the Mambilla Dam, if elected as president in the forthcoming presidential election.
Daily Times
I’ll tackle Boko Haram frontally at ‘next level’ – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the lingering issue of Boko Haram which has been a major security concern will be a thing of the past when re-elected at the February 16th polls. Buhari who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), gave the assurance in Akure, the Ondo State capital during his campaign rally for his re-election bid.
Leadership
Imposition, Political Permutation Catalyst For Defection From Gombe PDP
Political uncertainty in Gombe state has continued to increase after prominent members on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform defected from the ruling party to join the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).
Daily Trust
Atiku, Secondus, Dogara to Nigerians: Don’t allow yourselves to be deceived by APC again
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have called on people of Bauchi state to vote for the party in the forthcoming general elections.
The Nation
Tinubu: PTDF cash stolen under Obasanjo, Atiku
NIGERIANS were yesterday urged to remove the cancer of corruption from Nigeria by renewing the mandate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another four years.
Tribune
FG Appoints Alhassan As New Rector, Federal Poly Nasarawa
THE Federal Government has approved the appointment of Abdullahi Ahmed Alhassan as the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.