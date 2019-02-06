Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th February

Vanguard

Only those who don’t wish Nigeria well still support APC —Obi

Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday, in Awka, Anambra State, said “only those who do not wish Nigeria well are still supporting the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.”

The Sun

Atiku promises to complete Mambilla Dam, if elected 

Nigeria’s former vice president and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to complete the Mambilla Dam, if elected as president in the forthcoming presidential election.

Daily Times

I’ll tackle Boko Haram frontally at ‘next level’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the lingering issue of Boko Haram which has been a major security concern will be a thing of the past when re-elected at the February 16th polls. Buhari who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), gave the assurance in Akure, the Ondo State capital during his campaign rally for his re-election bid.

Leadership

Imposition, Political Permutation Catalyst For Defection From Gombe PDP

Political uncertainty in Gombe state has continued to increase after prominent members on the  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  platform defected from the ruling party to join the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust

Atiku, Secondus, Dogara to Nigerians: Don’t allow yourselves to be deceived by APC again

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the ‎National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have called on people of Bauchi state to vote for the party in the forthcoming general elections.

The Nation

Tinubu: PTDF cash stolen under Obasanjo, Atiku

NIGERIANS were yesterday urged to remove the cancer of corruption from Nigeria by renewing the mandate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another four years.

Tribune

FG Appoints Alhassan As New Rector, Federal Poly Nasarawa

THE Federal Government has approved the appointment of Abdullahi Ahmed Alhassan as the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.

 

