Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th February

Vanguard

Woman beats boy to death for ‘stealing’ N6,500 her husband took

A 47-year-old woman, Mrs Joy Egeonu, has been arrested for beating her husband’s 11-year-old nephew to death, for allegedly stealing N6,500 in Agbado area of Ogun State.

The Sun

FG restates commitment to trailer park, Apapa road completion

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to the completion of the trailer park in Apapa and the Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonsoki-Ojota expressway project in Lagos.

Daily Times

Amaechi to Ondo APC members: If our party loses this election here, don’t come to my office

The Director General of the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Council, Rotimi Ameachi, has challenged the Ondo State electorate that the February 16 presidential election is a must win in the state, else his door would be shut against any request from them if results at poll turned out otherwise.

Leadership

Secondus Blackmailing INEC, Says Kashamu

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in Ogun State, Senator Buruji Kashamu has accused the party’s national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus of blackmailing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and misleading voters over status of governorship candidate in the state.

Daily Trust

Security guard bags 3 months for stealing iron rods

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja has sentenced a security guard, Torres Audu, to three months imprisonment for stealing iron rods.

The Nation

2019 polls: FG will cooperate with international observers, Says Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday night said that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari would cooperate with election observers and would not let the international community down in the conduct of the coming elections.

Tribune

NURTW Chairman To Die By Hanging For Killing Policeman

The National Union of road transport workers, NURTW Chairman of the Aiyetoro unit, Saheed Arogundade was on Wednesday sentenced to death by hanging for killing a police officer, Gbenga Oladipo.

