Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th February

Vanguard

Re-elect Okowa for equity in Delta – Ereyitomi, Okorodudu

PEOPLE’S Democratic Party, PDP, House of Representatives candidate for Warri North Federal Constituency, Delta State, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi and Chairman, Warri North Local Government Area, Mr Aduge Okorodudu,  have called on Deltans to guarantee fairness in 2019 by re-electing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Thisday

NDLEA Nabs Man with 77 Wraps of Cocaine

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a suspected drug trafficker in an alleged bid to smuggle out 77 wraps of Cocaine, weighing one kilogram.

The Sun

SDP withdraws from February 16 poll, endorses Buhari

Less than a week when retired military generals pledged to support President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC), on his re-election bid; ahead of the presidential elections slated for February 16, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has adopted him as its consensus candidate

Daily Times

Alleged N6.9bn fraud: Judge threatens to send Obanikoro to jail

For failing to appear before a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on Thursday, a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, was threatened by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, to order his arrest and send him to jail.

Guardian

Hold me accountable if I fail, Ogboru tells voters

Standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Great Ogboru, yesterday urged the electorate to hold him accountable if he fails to deliver as governor.

Leadership

Gombe Guber: Nafada’s Wife Begins Campaign, Receives Decampees

Ahead of the February 16 and March 2, elections wife of the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, Hajiya Maryam Bayero Nafada on Thursday commence tour to the 11 local government areas in the state to solicit support for the PD

Daily Trust

ACPN to drag Ezekwesili to court over party funding

The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has asked its former Presidential candidate for this year’s election and former Minister of Education, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, to return of all monies generated during her short stint with the party, or face court action.

The Nation

Unemployed remanded for alleged car vandalism

A 23-year-old unemployed man, John Chimobi, who allegedly trespassed into a mechanic workshop and vandalised three cars at gunpoint, yesterday appeared at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: ASUU Suspends 3-Month-Old Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced the suspension of its three-month-old strike from midnight of Friday, February 8, after meeting with Federal Government, its President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has said.

