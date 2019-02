Heads of Election Observation Missions for the 2019 elections, have called on Nigerians to remain calm in the face of shift in the Presidential, National, Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the country.

Following the rescheduling of the general elections the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigerians from all walks of life have continued to react to the postponement and lamenting the disruptions the new dates will cause in their economic and social lives even as they said decision will affect them economically as well as disrupt their calendar particularly as it affects social engagements.

Daily Times

FEBRUARY 17, 2019 A former Chairman of the governing council of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, has described the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai as irresponsible for alleging that 66 people were killed in Kajoro, a town in the state. El-Rufai made the allegation on the eve of the 2019 presidential election which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Daily Trust

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, on Sunday expressed confidence that the postponement of the general elections by one week will not stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) from winning the polls.

Leadership

A non-governmental organisation, the Red Card Movement (RCM), has said that they are ready to move all their members to polling units in support of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

The Nation