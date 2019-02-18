Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today:18th February

Vanguard

Polls postponement, abortion of ‘due pregnancy’ — Sen Okonkwo

Senator Annie Okonkwo has condemned the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections by INEC, describing it as the height of executive recklessness and insensitivity by a national agency vested with so much trust and responsibilities.

Thisday

Benin Residents Commend BEDC over Improved Power Supply

Residents of Benin and its environs have commended the federal government and the Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc (BEDC) for the improvement in power supply to their areas.

The Sun

Drama as APC deputy guber candidate reads campaign slogan from Bible

There was mild drama at a Christ Apostolic Church in Gaa Akanbi, Kwara State, yesterday, when Kayode Alabi, deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), went visiting.

Daily Times

8 die, pregnant woman, others sustain injuries in Ogun road crash

At least eight people have been confirmed dead, while a pregnant woman and a child sustained injuries in an accident involving a blue Toyota Corolla sport car around Ewekoro area of Ogun state, on the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway.

Daily Trust

Fake result sheets planted, official tortured – Abia govt

The PDP-led government in Abia has described as a set up by an opposition political party in the state, the video which purported that an agent of the state government was arrested with fake election results.

The Nation

How we were dumped in schools, by Corps members

SOME members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to put adequate logistics in place, ahead of Saturday’s elections.

Tribune

Elections: We’ll Always Maintain Our Neutrality — APCON

The apex regulatory body in the nation’s advertising industry,  the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), has refuted claims in some quarters that its clamp down on some campaign billboards and posters of some political parties were targeted at opposition parties to favour the ruling party.

