Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today:19th February

Thisday

INEC Concedes to Political Parties, Allows Electioneering

Following stiff opposition from political parties to the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ban political campaigns before next Saturday’s rescheduled poll, the commission yesterday reversed itself and allowed electioneering.

Daily Times

Election: Police deny arrest of 400 thugs recover 179 PVCs in A’ Ibom

Contrary to speculations that the police arrested 400 political thugs prior to the postponed presidential election in Akwa Ibom, the state police command has dismissed such rumours admitting that only 41 persons were arrested at Angellyn hotel without linking them to any political party in the state.

The Sun

FG wanted election postponed for fear of losing –Saulawa

a former PDP presidential aspirant from Katsina State, says his party’s presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, is set to floor President Muhammadu Buhari in Saturday’s presidential election. He also spoke on other issues of interest.

Leadership

Gov Okowa Visits Family Of Slain Aide, Ngozi Ijei

As Nigerians prepare for elections, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has called for violent-free elections, saying politicians could engage in issue-based campaigns without killing or maiming the electorates.

The Nation

Social Media accounts bearing my names are fake, says IBB

Former military president Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has disowned various social media accounts bearing his name, declaring that they are fake and are convener of fake news.

Daily Trust

Atiku asks court to stop Buhari, security agencies from interfering with elections

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has asked an FCT High Court for an order stopping President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies from alleged interferance with the general elections.

Tribune

Hold Buhari Responsible For Any Loss Of Life During Election – CUPP

The CUPP has described as “the most callous public statement ever by a Nigerian President” President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement at the APC Caucus meeting on Monday, that snatchers of ballot boxes will be ruthlessly dealt with by security agencies.

