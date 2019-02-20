Nigerians are ready to move to the next level – APC boasts

The All Progressives Congress,APC, has said that the February 23rd presidential election is between those who want looting and injustice in the country to continue and those who want a Nigeria that works for all.

The ruling party said this on Wednesday via its Twitter handle, optimistic that Nigerians have chosen to move to the next level. The party, whose candidate, incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari will lock horn with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, in the Saturday contest, said the choice before Nigerians is clear.

The party said Nigerians have the choice to choose the candidate, who will make use of public funds and assets for their good or those who will loot them.

APC said: Saturday’s election is between those who want looting and injustice to continue in Nigeria and those who truly want a Nigeria that works for all; where public funds and assets are used for the good of all. The choice is obviously clear. Nigerians are moving to the #NextLevel