Politics, Trending

Nigerians are ready to move to the next level – APC boasts

The All Progressives Congress,APC, has said that the February 23rd presidential election is between those who want looting and injustice in the country to continue and those who want a Nigeria that works for all.

The ruling party said this on Wednesday via its Twitter handle, optimistic that Nigerians have chosen to move to the next level. The party, whose candidate, incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari will lock horn with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, in the Saturday contest, said the choice before  Nigerians is clear.

The party said Nigerians have the choice to choose the candidate, who will make use of public funds and assets for their good or those who will loot them.

APC said: Saturday’s election is between those who want looting and injustice to continue in Nigeria and those who truly want a Nigeria that works for all; where public funds and assets are used for the good of all. The choice is obviously clear. Nigerians are moving to the #NextLevel

You may also like

SEE REACTIONS OF NIGERIANS TO THE LAUNCH OF IBOM AIR

#NigeriaDecides: APC planning to use its members as electoral officers – PDP cries out

#NigeriaDecides: Buhari orders payment of February salaries to workers to enable them travel to vote

Life no longer rosy for former bread seller, Olajumoke Orisaguna

We will adopt a proactive posture that ensures that ballot snatching, do not even arise – Army

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th February

Nigeria Decides: Want to travel for free to your polling unit area? See this!!!

Extra-Judicial killings come naturally to Buhari

See How Nigerians Replied Simi After She Said Nigeria Is A f**king scary place to be

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *