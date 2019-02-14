Politics, Trending

Nigerians Come Hard On Buba Galadima For Criticising Buhari

With bare two days to the much awaited 2019 Presidential election, Buba Galadima, has fired a heavy shot at incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari. Galadima was Buhari’s ally during his time at Congress For Progressive Change(CPC).

The politician who is now Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman revealed during a live program ‘Kaaki’ on African Independence Television (AIT) that Buhari has paid some Imams to charge their members to vote for him.

However, his revelation has received serious backlash from Nigerians as they have called him out saying that his daughter works with the presidency while he is out there criticising his daughter’s boss.

Their reactions:

 

