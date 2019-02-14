Nigerians Come Hard On Buba Galadima For Criticising Buhari

With bare two days to the much awaited 2019 Presidential election, Buba Galadima, has fired a heavy shot at incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari. Galadima was Buhari’s ally during his time at Congress For Progressive Change(CPC).

The politician who is now Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman revealed during a live program ‘Kaaki’ on African Independence Television (AIT) that Buhari has paid some Imams to charge their members to vote for him.

However, his revelation has received serious backlash from Nigerians as they have called him out saying that his daughter works with the presidency while he is out there criticising his daughter’s boss.

Their reactions:

Some idiots will still believe this Buba Galadima… His daughter works for Buhari in aso rock… If you know yu know — Tope Osuma (@TopeOsuma) February 14, 2019

@aitkakaaki keep bringing Buba Galadima to come and deceive the public 🤣🤣his daughter is still working in Aso rock and fully supporting Buhari re-election 😆😆🚶🏻 — Henry MD (@donpanacio) February 14, 2019

Buba Galadima just said on television that imams were summoned to the villa yesterday and charged to go back to their mosques this Friday and preach that Atiku Abubakar is not a godly Muslim. Wow, wow, just wow. #NigeriaDecides2019 #NigeriaDecides — Chidi H. Lemchi (@HLemchi) February 14, 2019