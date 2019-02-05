Nigerians Knock Senator Ben Bruce For Unemployment Comment

Nigerians have taken to social media to flay the senator representing Bayelsa East constituency in the Upper chamber of National Assembly, Ben Murray Bruce, over his comment on the unemployment situation of the country.
The senator who is a member of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) earlier blamed the Buhari led administration for the unemployment situation in the country but Nigerians are of the opinion that his argument lacked weight and substance.
Bruce would not be going back to the senate after being denied ticket by his party(PDP).
What they are saying:
I followed you @benmurraybruce cos I believed I can improve myself by learning from you not until you prove yourself to be a porous and gullible leader. Nigeria did not just wake up to be what it is today, but as a result of @OfficialPDPNig mismanagement.
— O’kay (@kudos854) February 5, 2019
Are you trying to say employment are meant to be provided by the Federal Government alone. What happens to the State Governors, Senators and other political leaders that get’s paid monthly aren’t they supposed to recycle the process
— Ethel Moses (@Etebuddy1) February 5, 2019
Your monthly allowances, salary, and the exotic Benz that was purchased for you coupled with the constituency development projects-contract padding from June 2015 to January 2019 are enough to employ 5000 Nigerians in service-related jobs with pay of N18,000 monthly for 15 years.
— Osemenime Alex Òjó (@AlexOse20203) February 5, 2019