Nigerians React As Flying Eagles Beat Niger Republic To Book A Place At The Final

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have booked their place at the U20 FIFA World Cup in Poland after beating Niger Republic by a lone goal today in the Semi Finals of the U20 African Cup Of Nations.

The only goal of the encounter came in the 73rd Minute as Adamu Alhassan scored from a free kick.

The Flying Eagles would now await the winner between Ghana and Mali to know the team they will face in the final on Wednesday 13 February, 2019.

The victory has sparked reactions from Nigerians, who have been taken to their Twitter handle to drop one or two comments.

Their reactions:

After the hypertensive football of our U-20 Team. The Flying Eagles finally grab a World Cup ticket in Poland. Uncle Paul Aigbogun congrats on this feat but honestly we still don't have a team & if we display this kind of performance come May we wld chop it. — Oluwaseun Ajidagba (@seunajidagba) February 8, 2019

If the flying Eagles did not qualify just leave them in niger Republic we have give them out as Charity to Niger Republic — Ruud Van Nistelrهoy (@irab_buharee) February 8, 2019