Nigerians React As Flying Eagles Beat Niger Republic To Book A Place At The Final

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have booked their place at the U20 FIFA World Cup in Poland after beating Niger Republic by a lone goal today in the Semi Finals of the U20 African Cup Of Nations.

The only goal of the encounter came in the 73rd Minute as Adamu Alhassan scored from a free kick.

The Flying Eagles would now await the winner between Ghana and  Mali to know the team they will face in the final on Wednesday 13 February, 2019.

The victory has sparked reactions from Nigerians, who have been taken to their Twitter handle to drop one or two comments.

Their reactions:

