Nigerians Roast Davido’s Baba Mama, Sophie Momodu,- Call Her Semi Nude Photo Shoot “A Failed Attempt To Break Internent”

Davido’s babymama, Sophie Momodu, has set tongues wagging following a picture she released via her Instagram page yesterday. The beautiful mother of one posed for a semi nude photo shoot that saw her pose with just a red cloth used to cover some of her privates.

Nigerians while reacting have classified the move as a failed attempt to break the internet.

What they are saying:

She tried but she didn’t — That Mainland Boi (@thobie_black) February 15, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

She wants some spanking 😏😏 — Miriam Patrick (@Yiniobasi) February 15, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Apparently the internet didnt break — EBEX (@ebex21) February 15, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js