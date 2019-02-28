Nigerians Roast Oshiomole For Saying Atiku Is Not Destined To Be Nigeria’s President

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to fire heavy shots at the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomole, for saying that the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is not destined to be the president of Nigeria.

Oshiomole had earlier today, 28th February, while addressing a post-presidential election press conference, cited that Atiku’s lack of character is why he might never be the President of Nigeria.

Reactions:

When you see a talkative, you don’t need a Soothsayer to enlighten you. — Infomister (@uchenna2k2) February 28, 2019

That’s why APC rigged with federal might. God will judge all of you according to the role individually played in this election. — Kayode Olaniyi Emmanuel (@kayode_olaniyi) February 28, 2019

Agbero talking — Kayode Olaniyi Emmanuel (@kayode_olaniyi) February 28, 2019

Mr saint atiku is far better than u in all ramifications — Chiamaka1233 (@chiamaka1233) February 28, 2019

