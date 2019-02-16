Nkem Owoh, MTN, Samsung, celebrate Valentine’s Day with a difference at Enugu mall in #MTNLoveBox campaign

February they say, is the month of love and giving, as every 14th day of this month is set aside to show love by giving. To surprise its customers and spread love in a different way, MTN dispatched #MTNLoveBox models to major shopping malls across the country bearing gifts of love for 2. The models were dressed up in yellow heart-shaped costumes that had QR codes on them.

At first, most shoppers at the Polo Park Mall, Enugu, were curious as to what was going on, ‘wetin dem dey do wey dem wear love like this’? That was the question one of the shoppers asked and she was told she could win a prize by scanning the QR code on the costume. Interesting she said and quickly brought out her phone; who doesn’t love freebies?

As the day wore on, different gifts were won by shoppers at the Polo Park mall who scanned the heart shaped QR codes. Gifts such as Samsung phones, Ice cream and movie vouchers for 2, shopping vouchers and free data were won by many.

To cap it all off, popular Nigerian actor and comedian, Osofia (Real name Nkem Owoh) who has a huge fan base in Enugu made an appearance and also took part in the fun!!!

#MTNLoveBox truly got a lot of people in the love and giving mood, as the shoppers in Enugu were full of smiles when they redeemed their gifts. The experience is something we won’t forget in a hurry, many of us are already anticipating what MTN has in store next for us and we trust them not to disappoint.