No matter who wins presidential election, we must remain brothers and sisters

Federal lawmaker, Ben Murray Bruce has said that all political actors must remain in cordial accord, no matter the outcome of the Saturday’s election.

The presidential election of the country will take place next Saturday, February 16th and the two major political parties  are the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC(Muhammadu Buhari) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP(Atiku Abubakar).

Speaking via Twitter on Sunday, the lawmaker who represents Bayelsa East at the senate said the country existed before political parties and elections and the country will continue to strive after them – Therefore
In his words:

No matter who wins this Saturday, we must still remain brothers and sisters born from the womb of one mother Nigeria. We will never become enemies because of elections or politicians. Nigeria existed before these political parties and Nigeria will survive and thrive after them.

