No real relationship anymore because of social media – Toyin Abraham

21st Century, the generation that doesn't want real relationship. We want that social media relationship that everyone can like and comment on. True bonding are very hard now because, we now converse via DM, Ping, WhatsApp etc and epistle is our new way of expressing our feelings or appreciating people. A lot of relationship has died because we now have better relationship with our phones than with people. We invest more time into our Instagram profile than we do with our lives. We celebrate our friends/family's birthdays without knowing how the 365 days that lead up to them was. Family meetings are now been held via Video calls and WhatsApp group conversations. People come to social media to write a long epistle for eachother, claiming WORLD'S BEST for them. When in actual sense, they know they are nothing close to COMMUNITY'S BEST and their intentions are not to filter them as good, but to impress social media audience. There's no relationship without social media anymore and that's why relationships are no longer sincere; everything is now for the gram😥. We've forgotten that, the best thing to hold on to in life is eachother👭 and that's one of the reasons why depression is getting common☹️. We've built a wall around ourselves against our family and love ones. We share our burdens with riddles on social media instead of talking it out with someone. It has worsen to the extent that, someone about to commit suicide will take to Instagram story to write their suicide note. I understand it's hard to find a trustworthy person these days but you still have to trust someone! If you trust them and they betrayed your trust, then it's not your problem anymore it's theirs. Let them live the rest of their life with the burden of betrayal. The best place to lean on is eachother's shoulders. Don't let social media steal your love ones from you cuz NOTHING CAN SAVE US FROM DEATH BUT LOVE COULD AT LEAST SAVE US FROM LIFE. #GOODMORNING #TOYINTITANS