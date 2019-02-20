Nollywood Actor Says Toyin Abraham Doesn’t Need An Honest Man – See What He Thinks She Needs

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, earlier today, 19th February, shared via her Instagram page that all she desire in a man is he honesty.

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, while reacting to the post has said that what the actress need is not an honest man but rather, the man that God has ordained to make her happy.

Speaking further via his Instagram page, he said all men in Nigerian are honest until they are caught cheating on their partners.

What he said: