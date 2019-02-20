Nollywood Actor Says Toyin Abraham Doesn’t Need An Honest Man – See What He Thinks She Needs

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, earlier today, 19th February, shared via her Instagram page that all she desire in a man is he honesty.
Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, while reacting to the post has said that what the actress need is not an honest man but rather, the man that God has ordained to make her happy.
Speaking further via his Instagram page, he said all men in Nigerian are honest until they are caught cheating on their partners.
What he said:
View this post on Instagram
@toyin_abraham Stop asking for an "honest man", instead, pray for the man God has ordained to make you HAPPY…🍎🍎 My sister, in Naija, every guy is an "honest" man until he CHEATS on you, 🙈 maybe the reason why you've gotten your heart broken a time too many by "ungrateful" men is because you're always telling God the type of man you want,⚽ instead of praying for His will to be done in your life when it comes to relationship.😍 @toyin_abraham Most guys in Nigeria enter into a relationship with a garment of HONESTY,🎁 but the very moment they get what they're looking for in a woman, they will start behaving any how like "NEPA".😁 @toyin_abraham You're a diamond in a very gentle rough,💎 your beautiful smile alone is irreplaceable.🙈 @toyin_abraham This year, Gods own choice of man for you will locate you, and it will lead to a perfect marriage.✈ #repost #boyfriend #Nollywood #love #pics #instagood #relationship #blog #instamood #share #movie #film #TagsForLikes #beautiful #fashion #Naija #photo #Lagos #instapic #BBnaija2019 #model #follow #YorubaMovie #smile #Nigeria #instagram