Nollywood actress, Omotola Jolade Ekehinde, has paid her dues in the entertainment industry having been around for quite a while and still managing to stay at the top of her game despite the emergence of some new generation of screen goddess.

The beautiful actress who has tried her music at some point in her career is an epitome of beauty and she knows it. Little wonder she is always teasing her fans with some gorgeous pictures of herself on her Instagram page.

Pictures: