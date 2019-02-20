Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph, Reveals The Identity Of The Lady That Has Been Duping People By Using Her Name

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, is currently in an angry mood after she revealed that a lady has been using her name to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians via a fake facebook account.

Anita Joseph made this revelation via her Instagram page today. She said the impostor’s facebook user name is Doris Akudo and has been duping people by promising them to triple the amount of money paid to her.

However, the pretty actress submitted by revealing that she does not even have a facebook account.

She wrote: