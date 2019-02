Following the declaration of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today, 25th February, that Sen. Oluremi Tinubu is the winner of February 23 election in Lagos Central Senatorial District, Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has taken to her Instagram page to congratulate her.

Remi Tinubu, a candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC) scored 131 735 while her closest opponent, Onitiri David of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) scored 89 107 votes.

She wrote: