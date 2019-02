This is arguably the election with the highest turnout of voters in the democratic history of Nigeria. Talented Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, wasn’t left out as she took to observing job during the presidential and National assembly poll today, February 23rd.

The 47-year-old actress took to her Instagram page to share a lovely picture she took with former head of state, Yakubu Gowon, while on duty.

She wrote: