Nollywood actress Mosun Filani and husband Kayode Oduoye celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Yoruba actress Mosun Filani and her man Kayode Oduoye are in a celebratory mood today.

The couple who have two kids, are today celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary.

The actress, who tied the knot back in 2012, took to IG to pen a short message to her man writing;

Happy wedding anniversary to us. 7-years down, forever to go! 7 stands for perfection, you are perfect for me babe and I am perfect for you. Thank you lord for grace and mercy against all odds. I love you now and forever babe’.

Congrats to the couple.