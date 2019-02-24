Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli, Seen Around Her Polling Unit As Late As 1.00am(Picture)

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, didn’t only exercise her civic duty by voting in the February 23rd Presidential and National elections, she also voluteered to work with the Ad-Hoc staffs without getting paid a dime.

The delectable actress was still seen around her polling unit as late as 1.00am helping out with sorting and counting of the votes. We say more grease to your elbows…

The 41-year-old actress also took to her twitter handle to laud the effort of the Ah-Hoc staff, who presided over the elections in her polling unit,

She wrote:

It’s 12:45am and it’s a wrap! I cannot over emphasize how hardworking these guys are. God bless Nigeria 🇳🇬💚 #NigeriaDecides2019 pic.twitter.com/UcxtEfpiRu — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) February 23, 2019

