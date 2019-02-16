Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli, Threatens INEC With Thunder If The Presidential Election Gets Postponed

Following the now trending news that Independence National Electoral Commission(INEC) is poised to postponed the much anticipated February 16th presidential election, Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has reacted.

The pretty actress while taking to her twitter handle shared that she would go all night until INEC announce its plans for the elections. It remains unknown whether she is Atikulated or a Febuhari.

INEC had called an emergency meeting among its stakeholder at 11pm, 15th of February – with this prompting speculations that plans are underway to postpone the elections.

What she said:

So this is how we are doing all night to hear about tomorrow’s elections? No problem! We are here! #NigeraDecides2019 — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) February 16, 2019

They should not even try us because the thunder!!!

Let’s just wait and see. We are doing all night!

Take control Lord!

NIGERIA is in your hands! 😇🙏🏾#NigeriaDecides2019 #WeMustVote… https://t.co/V4unth6RqX — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) February 15, 2019