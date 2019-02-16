Entertainment, Politics, Trending

Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli, Threatens INEC With Thunder If The Presidential Election Gets Postponed

Following the now trending news that Independence National Electoral Commission(INEC) is poised to postponed the much anticipated February 16th presidential election, Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has reacted.

The pretty actress while taking to her twitter handle shared that she would go all night until INEC announce its plans for the elections. It remains unknown whether she is Atikulated or a Febuhari.

INEC had called an emergency meeting among its stakeholder at 11pm, 15th of February – with this prompting speculations that plans are underway to postpone the elections.

What she said:

