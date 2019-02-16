Nollywood Actress, Uche Jombo, Questions INEC For Postponing Election

Nollywood actress ,Uche Jombo Rodriguez, has reacted to the now trending news that Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has postponed the much waited 2019 general elections. Uche while reacting via her twitter handle expressed her disappointment at the election umpire for waiting until the 11th hour before postponing the much anticipated exercise.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections which were earlier scheduled to hold on February 16 have been postponed to 23rd of February while that of Governorship and State House of Assembly expected to hold on March 2 postponed to March 9th.

She said: