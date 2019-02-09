Northerners Throw Mud At Reno Omokri For Saying That No Matter The Insult, They Would Trust Obasanjo Before Tinubu

All Progressive Congress (APC) National leader and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sparked outbursts and National debate following his jabb against former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the APC presidential campaign rally today.

Reno Omokri, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) member and also an aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan while defending Obasanjo trolled Tinubu by calling him a traitor. He went further to add that no matter how much insult he throws at Obasanjo, the northerners would still trust the ex-president before trusting him.

However, some Northerners while reacting to Omokri’s comment have faulted him citing that he is not their spokesman.

What he said:

One thing that Tinubu does not know is that @MBuhari and his followers will clap for him as he insults Obasanjo today. But no matter how much he insults Obj, Northerners will tryst trust Obasanjo before they will ever Trust Tinubu. Northerners know Obj’s worth #TinubuTheAfonja — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 9, 2019

What some Northerners are saying:

As a northerner i don't have a shit respect for him, in fact he's the one am blaming for Nigeria's problems. He had the best opportunity to develop Nigeria. He was handed Nigeria when Nigeria didn't have any problems, No boko haram, no naira devaluation, and no fuel devaluation. — Gamer🎮 (@Drabusabo1) February 9, 2019

I love how people like you generalise Northerners into one giant homogenous mindset. Most of your followers chanting yes yes are also not northerners. OBJ is looked upon with contempt by most northerners I know. Dislike for Tinubu is nor mutually exclusive with dislike for OBJ. — Asiya Rodrigo (@AsiyaRodrigo) February 9, 2019

Living in the past is not good that's what ur doing… — yusuf (@sk_yusuf01) February 9, 2019