Northerners Throw Mud At Reno Omokri For Saying That No Matter The Insult, They Would Trust Obasanjo Before Tinubu

All Progressive Congress (APC) National leader and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sparked outbursts and National debate following his jabb against former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the APC presidential campaign rally today.

Reno Omokri, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) member and also an aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan while defending Obasanjo trolled Tinubu by calling him a traitor. He went further to add that no matter how much insult he throws at Obasanjo, the northerners would still trust the ex-president before trusting him.

However, some Northerners while reacting to Omokri’s comment have faulted him citing that he is not their spokesman.

What he said:

What some Northerners are saying:

