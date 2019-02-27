Politics, Trending

#NowThatBuhariHasWon: Nigerians reel out everything they expect in the next four years

Now that President Muhammadu Buhari has won last Saturday’s presidential election to retain his seat, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has taken to social media to ask Nigerians to suggest things, they want to see Buhari do, in his new term.

Using the hashtag #BuhariShould on Twitter, Nigerians have made many suggestions on how the president can make life better for every Nigerian in the next four years.
See what Nigerians want from Buhari in the next four years
Dollar to Naira rate

Infrastructure

Constant electricity

Make food affordable

More media chats

Fix things one step at a time

Reshuffle cabinet

Continue fight against corruption

Obey court orders

Address insecurity

Look into government agencies

More empowerment programs

 

