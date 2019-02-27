NowThatBuhariHasWon: Nigerians reel out everything they expect in the next four years

Now that President Muhammadu Buhari has won last Saturday’s presidential election to retain his seat, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has taken to social media to ask Nigerians to suggest things, they want to see Buhari do, in his new term.

Using the hashtag #BuhariShould on Twitter, Nigerians have made many suggestions on how the president can make life better for every Nigerian in the next four years.

See what Nigerians want from Buhari in the next four years

Dollar to Naira rate

BUHARI should pls consider this dollar rate #BuhariShould — NORTH RULE✊🏽 (@ameenu_muhd) February 27, 2019

Infrastructure

#BuhariShould improve on infrastructure and power supply to enable our economy attract foreign investors to improve our employment rate under his admin. #NextLevel @APCNigeria @MBuhari — Adams owolabi (@paipa24) February 27, 2019

Constant electricity

#BuhariShould make electricity supply the highest in Nigeria history it will also help the economy, create more jobs, find a way of eradicating insurgency. — Olayiwola qozeem (@Qozeem20) February 27, 2019

Make food affordable

#BuhariShould improve more on economy and employ more technocrat in ds aspect. Food generally should be subsidize to d affordability of all — Kamil Abiodun (@kamil_abiodun) February 27, 2019

More media chats

#BuhariShould address the nation more frequently and carry people along. All he has to provide leadership within his party. 2 many intra-party crisis. — Believe (@malsky007) February 27, 2019

Fix things one step at a time

#BuhariShould Focus on one section of the country at a time, if he wanna fix power he should go out for it in full force, if it's education, he should do the same, but most of all the countries GDP is low and our level of production is poor. Businesses are closing down. — Ebrahim Aweda (@boxzeey) February 27, 2019

Reshuffle cabinet

@MBuhari Now that you have won, we want you to reshuffle your cabinet those not performing ministers should not go back we don’t need them. #BuhariShould — Sai Baba (@Abkr_Maikudi) February 27, 2019

Continue fight against corruption

I think #BuhariShould make his fight against corruption not look one sided, discipline even those in your party, you have nothing to loose sir. — Erusiafe Aghogho (@ErusiafeA) February 27, 2019

#buharishould continue fighting insurgency, corruption and makes the economy better. Also, we need electricity for us to develop e.g in the area of science and tech. — jr_ternko10 (@AbeTernkoJnr) February 27, 2019

Obey court orders

#BuhariShould not think of taking Nigerians for a ride this time.#BuhariShould stop disobeying court order.#BuhariShould not think of dividing us more.#BuhariShould stop dining with looters.#BuhariShould dismantle his cabinet and appoint in line with federal character. — Eddy TalentMoney (@EddyTalentMoney) February 27, 2019

Address insecurity

#BuhariShould please address the killings in Nigeria and do something about the economy. There is so much poverty. — Ihsan (@ihsanjibril) February 27, 2019

Look into government agencies

These elections have shown #BuhariShould needs to take a new look at Identity Management in Nigeria. What is currently on ground, @nimc_ng, needs to be improved and some level of priority given to them to make them function better. #BuhariShould — BetDude (@bet_dude) February 27, 2019

More empowerment programs