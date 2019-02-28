O to ge Lagos: Just like Saraki, Lagosians want to end Tinubu’s dynasty

Just like what happened to Bukola Saraki, a former governor of Kwara state and presently, Nigeria’s senate president in the just concluded national assembly election – some Lagosians are seeking the fall of Bola Tinubu’s dynasty.

These Lagosians are saying they are tired of Lagos being totally in the pocket of Tinubu, therefore have started a movement to take his grip off Africa’s commercial hub.

However, there is an argument that the movement(Otoge Lagos) is being championed mainly by Igbos in Lagos – and not by majority of Lagosians – because of their ‘hatred’ for the former Lagos governor.

Some critics have also argued that Lagosians, they are really serious about ending Tinubu godfatherism, must go off social media, and start a door-to-door sensitisation to enlighten people not merely by trending an hashtag on Twitter.

See reactions

I'm a Yoruba Man, Born and Breed in SURULERE, LAGOS, NIGERIA. PLEASE, Let's get Rid Lagos off thugs

Rid Lagos off insecurity

Rid Lagos off Tinubuism

Rid Lagos off ethnic marginalization

Rid Lagos off ageless corruption If Kwarans can do it, We LAGOSIANs CAN! #OtogeLagos pic.twitter.com/rZZCahMW74 — Cute Mr Delivery 💦 (@InstaFaceTweet_) February 28, 2019

The time to Free Lagos from the shackles of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is NOW! Let us all come together to #FreeLagos because #OTOGELagos — OTOGE Lagos (@OtogeLagos) February 28, 2019

I really hope this hashtag is to stop SanwoOlu from winning the forthcoming election? Cos I'm tired of a robot being controlled by a remote being the Governer of Lagos. We need our roads to be expanded and a Cleaner, organized Lagos. #OtogeLagos if this # isn't about dat, f**k — QUEEN AMINA OF NORTH (@M33natAjibola) February 28, 2019

#OtogeLagos I am tired of APC holding on Lagos for so long under one man called Tinubu we must break that shackle by allowing another leader to take charge so that he can expose Tinubu .Lagos have been held captive . Lagos is s not the Lagos I know . — Kingsley Ehidiamhen (@KingsleyEhidia1) February 28, 2019

Those that think, it won’t work

LOL…this stupid trend is making me to laugh, even when lag was an opposition state PDP couldn't take it. Ya'all on twitter still don't understand 9ja politics yet, votes dnt count on twitter and you're failing to learn, I believe most of ya'all are tweetn from SS/SE #OtogeLagos — A.M Brymo🇳🇬 (@holliGirlfriend) February 28, 2019

We are not giving up, no amount of intimidation by the APC police will work, this is our time, this is time for freedom and only @jimiagbaje can rescue us from this bondage. #OtogeLagos — Everest Nwagwu (@EverestNwagwu) February 28, 2019

If you think what happened in Kwara is impossible in Lagos, wait till 9th March. #OtogeLagos is a very appropriate name for Tinubu's coming doom. — OONI OF ABUJA (@Deji_OoniAbj) February 28, 2019

Unpopular opinion: when the people of kwara started this their movement, i doubt if it trended but now u are making it trend with the help of some influencers that don't even have PVC… #OtogeLagos — ManLikeTyrion (@Kingayo01) February 28, 2019