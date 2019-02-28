Uncategorized

O to ge Lagos: Just like Saraki, Lagosians want to end Tinubu’s dynasty

Just like what happened to Bukola Saraki, a former governor of Kwara state and presently, Nigeria’s senate president in the just concluded national assembly election – some Lagosians are seeking the fall of Bola Tinubu’s dynasty.

These Lagosians are saying they are tired of Lagos being totally in the pocket of Tinubu, therefore have started a movement to take his grip off Africa’s commercial hub.

However, there is an argument that the movement(Otoge Lagos) is being championed mainly by Igbos in Lagos – and not by majority of Lagosians – because of their ‘hatred’ for the former Lagos governor.

Some critics have also argued that Lagosians, they are really serious about ending Tinubu godfatherism, must go off social media, and start a door-to-door sensitisation to enlighten people not merely by trending an hashtag on Twitter.

See reactions

Those that think, it won’t work

 

