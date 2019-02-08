Oby Ezekwesili’s red card movement disowns her, declares support for Atiku

The Red Card Movement (RCM) has thrown Nigerians into deep shock after it announced that it has distanced itself from one of its co – conveners, Oby Ezekwesili and declared support for Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP.

The RCM was set up by Oby Ezekwesili and some other Nigerians to give a red card to the ‘Siamese’ twin parties, APC and PDP – That have continued to recycle themselves in power.

So, the shock when they announced their support for one of the parties, for which they were established to oust out, couldn’t be quantified.

In a statement by the co-chair, Dr.Tony Akabuno, it said the decision was borne out of the need to help rescue Nigeria and believe this can be possible with Atiku/Obi and PDP.

See full statement

We have come today to tell the world and our members, that the state champions, the co-chair (Dr.Tony Akabuno) and other co-conveners have dissociated from Oby Ezekwesili and today declares support

for the Atiku/Obi presidency.

This decision is being made today, because we need to help rescue Nigeria. We are not members of PDP, but this is about Nigeria First. We are also by this statement, directing our hundreds of thousands of members to take action and begin to canvas for votes for Atiku/Obi ticket

under PDP. The main work starts now, because we shall keep canvassing until the campaign stops. Our strategy will add over 20 million votes to Atiku/Obi ticket. We know what to do, after this media briefing. It will be our joy,

if all other parties currently not in CUPP can join hands with Atiku/Obi to dislodge Buhari. Let us avert any vote splitting. Our mandate is BUHARI MUST GO! This is not negotiable. Signed: Dr. Tony Akabuno Co-chair of RCM