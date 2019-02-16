Entertainment, Trending

Odunlade Adekola’s Son Dances ”Shaku Shaku” And It’s The Most Hilarious Thing you would find on social media today

Talented Nigerian actor, Odunlade Adekola, is currently having a good time in the entertainment industry as he makes foray into the  music world  following his beautiful piece of music titled “Arike”.

The handsome actor who is prominent in the yoruba scene took to his Instagram page today, February 15th, to share a video of his son rendering the famous ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance step while his new song ‘Arike’ plays in the background.

Who knows, may be he is trying to push the boy to embrace the limelight like him.

