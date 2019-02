Rapper Offset has released the artwork for his album titled ‘Father of 4’.

The Migos rapper has his 4 kids on the artwork to include baby Kulture who has been seen for the first time

Offset’s kids, daughter Kalea, 3; son Jordan, 9; daughter Kulture, 7 months; and son Kody, 3 were al pictured sitting and standing around their father for the album whose listening party was held last night.

Such beautiful people!