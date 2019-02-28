Oh No! This veteran Yoruba actor is dead!

Yoruba actor Alfred Rotimi also known as ‘Ilu Venture’, is dead.

According to reports, Rotimi passed after a brief illness. His death was confirmed via a statement by the Abeokuta chapter of TAMPAN.

“It saddens me to announce the untimely death of our beloved colleague Hon. Alfred Rotimi Popoola aka Ilu Venture. After brief sickness yesterday 27th Feb. 2019.