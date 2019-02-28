Entertainment, Uncategorized

Oh No! This veteran Yoruba actor is dead!

Yoruba actor Alfred Rotimi also known as  ‘Ilu Venture’, is dead.

According to reports, Rotimi passed after a brief illness. His death was confirmed via a statement by the Abeokuta chapter of TAMPAN.

“It saddens me to announce the untimely death of our beloved colleague Hon. Alfred Rotimi Popoola aka Ilu Venture.  After brief sickness yesterday 27th Feb. 2019.

There will be a short memorial service at St Jude Cathedral, Church, Iberekodo, Abeokuta by 12:00noon on February 28th. In order to give him last respect we planned to join the family at Lantoro Mortuary by 10am tomorrow from where we will move to the church.  May his soul rest in peace! Ilu oooo digba ooo se”

Tags

deathyoruba

