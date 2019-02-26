Bobrisky takes his personal makeup artist on an all-expense paid trip abroad

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky is sure a good person.
Bob, as he is sometimes called has just been revealed to have taken his personal makeup artist on his first ever trip abroad.
The makeup artist via a video thanked Bobrisky for his kindness adding this would be his first trip outside the shores of the country.
Bobrisky also shared the video on his page and wrote;
Dis is not to show off but just to thank God for providing for me to help people and to make them smile. My makeup artist @brushesofzeniba he is a wonderful person too. One thing that keep me moving is I don’t bother wat people say about me. The most important thing is am making the money ?. Lastly thank to my bestie @tontolet for always supporting my movement