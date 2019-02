Nigeria musical sensation, Olamide Adedeji, simply known as Olamide had a successful 2018 with series of club bangers like, Science student, Motigbana and Poverty die. The YBNL boss has also kick started 2019 in emphatic fashion as he drops his first single of the new year, Woske, today. We wish him a successful 2019.

The song was produced by Killer Tunes.