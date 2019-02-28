OMG! You won’t believe how singer Sauti Sol proposed to his Nigerian girlfriend

Kenyan singer Bien Aime Baraza of the Sauti Sol group popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Chiki Onwukwe at a private cinema in Kenya.
Chiki, a 30-year-old fitness instructor who is half Nigerian, half Swiss accepted the proposal.
She took to social media to share the good news writing;
“I was not expecting this at all! Hiring out a cinema, all my family and friends involved. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Easiest yes I’ve ever said. To my homie, my nigha, my best friend and shit my FIANCÉ, I love you,” said Chiki in a post on Instagram.